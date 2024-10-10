Trump speaks at the Detroit Economic Club

Trump’s Detroit Economic Speech Was Such A Disaster That Newsmax Dropped Him

FlipboardPinterestPrintReddit

Even the always loyal Newsmax dropped Trump during a disastrous attempt at an economic speech in Detroit.

Trump began the speech by lying about Hurricane Helene response in North Carolina:

Trump later claimed that American auto industry is failing. (It isn’t):

Just as Trump was about to announce his big plan to “save” the auto industry, Newsmax cut off his speech:

Newsmax is even more loyal to Trump then Fox News, and there is only one reason why they would have dropped his speech to resume hurricane coverage, and that is that there minute by minute viewership data showed that people were tuning out of Trump’s speech. The network had to move on to something else to get their viewers back.

Trump fatigue is very real. Every in his most stout corners of support, there are signs that after nearly a decade, Donald Trump’s act has worn thin, and if pushed even some of his supporters will admit that they would like to move on.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.

Jason Easley
Follow Me
Latest posts by Jason Easley (see all)

Tagged: , , , ,

You may also like...

Copyright PoliticusUSA LLC 2008-2023