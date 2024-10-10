Trump’s Detroit Economic Speech Was Such A Disaster That Newsmax Dropped Him

Even the always loyal Newsmax dropped Trump during a disastrous attempt at an economic speech in Detroit.

Trump began the speech by lying about Hurricane Helene response in North Carolina:

Trump starts off his economic speech in Detroit by lying about the hurricane response in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/qhN2iMVnUT — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 10, 2024

Trump later claimed that American auto industry is failing. (It isn’t):

Trump, “Your car industry is going out of business. Nothing to do with me.” The auto industry is NOT going out of business. pic.twitter.com/qAe1DALtaP — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 10, 2024

Just as Trump was about to announce his big plan to “save” the auto industry, Newsmax cut off his speech:

Just as Trump is about to announce his big plan to “save” the auto industry, Newsmax drops their live coverage of his speech. pic.twitter.com/PCIWiPHVpL — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 10, 2024

Newsmax is even more loyal to Trump then Fox News, and there is only one reason why they would have dropped his speech to resume hurricane coverage, and that is that there minute by minute viewership data showed that people were tuning out of Trump’s speech. The network had to move on to something else to get their viewers back.

Trump fatigue is very real. Every in his most stout corners of support, there are signs that after nearly a decade, Donald Trump’s act has worn thin, and if pushed even some of his supporters will admit that they would like to move on.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.