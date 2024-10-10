Trump Tantrums As Backing Out Of 60 Minutes Blows Up In His Face

It has been three days, and Donald Trump is still raging at 60 Minutes as he threatens CBS News over their Kamala Harris interview.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

60 Minutes is a major part of the News Organization of CBS, which has just created the Greatest Fraud in Broadcast History. CBS should lose its license, and it should be bid out to the Highest Bidder, as should all other Broadcast Licenses, because they are just as corrupt as CBS — and maybe even WORSE!

With me, 60 Minutes does the exact opposite! They take everything I say, realize how totally BRILLIANT it is, and take it out. So, with Kamala they add, with “TRUMP,” they delete. Like the Democrat Party, THEY ARE A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!

It is with no sense of irony that Trump threatens press freedom while at the same time calling the press a threat to democracy. There are a number of questions about what Trump is doing. He is not trying to woo or sway voters. Instead, he appears to want to whip his base into a frenzy, so that they show up on Election Day. while hoping that he doesn’t also do the same for Democratic voters.

Trump’s decision to cancel on 60 Minutes has blown up in his face. He gave up a large national audience and now he is attempting to justify the decision with conspiracy theories. It also harms Trump that Harris did so well in the interview.

Donald Trump was afraid to do 60 Minutes, and now he is spending days trying to spin the fallout from his bad decision.

