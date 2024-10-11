Hillary Clinton Warns Kamala Harris About Trump’s Russian Support System

Hillary Clinton said that she thinks Kamala Harris is going to win, but warned Harris to beware of late October surprise from Trump’s Russian support system.

Clinton said on SiriusXM’s “Mornings with Zerlina:”

ZERLINA MAXWELL, HOST: I feel like I’ve been waiting to exhale for a very long time, like nine years now. I’ve been like waiting for this moment. As you reflect on your own run as the first woman to receive the nomination of a major political party, is there anything about that experience in 2016 that you wish you knew beforehand that could help Vice President Harris now?

FMR. SEC. HILLARY CLINTON: Well, she and I have talked, frequently, during the years that she served as vice president, and certainly since she became our nominee. I believe strongly that she has to be prepared for any last-minute October surprises that come from the Trump campaign, from their Russian support system that has now been called out numerous times by our own government, that they once again are trying to help Trump get elected. But I think, you know, she’s much more aware than we were back in 2016 about how important it is to know that what happens on social media, the kind of vicious viral attacks and claims that Trump and his allies make, have to be rebutted, have to be, you know, in some way, knocked down.

So I think that that’s my biggest concern going into these last weeks of the campaign. She doesn’t have a Jim Comey, thankfully, waiting in the wings, you know, a knee-capper. But she does have, you know, the combined efforts of the Big Lie machine of Trump and the people who support him that she’s going to have to be prepared for. And of course now there’s the added factor of artificial intelligence, and how it can make you look like you’ve said things that you never said because it’s now so much more sophisticated. So that’s what I think she has to be really prepared for. And I believe her campaign is.

One of the big differences between 2016 and 2024 is that the government is more aware of the Russian efforts to interfere in the election to help Trump. That doesn’t mean that the Russians aren’t trying, but that the threat is well known and being acted upon.

Trump returning to the White House might be Putin’s only path to victory in Ukraine, which is why the Russian dictator should be desperate to help Trump.

