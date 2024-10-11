Kamala Harris Blasts Trump For Trashing Detroit

The Harris campaign blasted Trump in a new ad after the ex-president trashed the city of Detroit.

Video:

Transcript of the ad:



COURTNEY B. VANCE: They said we were dead.

NEWS ANCHOR: Detroit, waving the white flag. The city filing for bankruptcy.

COURTNEY B. VANCE: That our best days were behind us, that living here is like:

DONALD TRUMP : Living in hell.

COURTNEY B. VANCE: But you know what we said? We said f*** that.

We rebuilt ourselves. We look out for each other. Got our hands dirty and put in the hard work. And this guy, he don’t know anything about that.

We are a city of winners. Of up-and-comers. Of builders. The Motor City, bigger and better. Here, we believe in freedom. We don’t bow down to nobody, and we never will.

And so what Donald Trump doesn’t understand or care to learn, is that when he says:

DONALD TRUMP: Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your President.

COURTNEY B. VANCE: That he should be so goddamn lucky.

On Thursday, during a speech in Detroit, Donald Trump insulted the city by saying, “Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if [Harris is] your president… A mess.”

The Harris campaign wasted no time in using Trump’s words against him. Trump makes these sorts of statements provides this kind of material to the Harris campaign on a daily basis. With less than a month to go before election day, and with Michigan looking to be a close contest, VP Harris is making sure that Detroit’s voters know what Trump thinks of them and their city.

Trump made a big mistake in Detroit and Kamala Harris is doing her best to make sure that it costs him the state.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.