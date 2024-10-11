Kamala Harris Drops The Hammer On Jill Stein

Vice President Harris and Democrats aren’t about to let Putin asset Jill Stein help Donald Trump win.

The ad states, “Jill Stein, Green Party candidate for president. So why are Trump’s close allies helping her? Stein was key to Trump’s 2016 wins in battleground states. She’s not sorry she helped Trump win. That’s why a vote for Stein is really a vote for Trump.”

The ad closes with Trump saying, “Jill Stein, I like her very much. You know why? She takes a hundred percent from them.”

Watch the ad:

Today the DNC is releasing its first-ever ad focused on third-party candidates. Trump “likes” that Jill Stein is in this race—because Jill Stein can’t win, but she can help Trump win. pic.twitter.com/93FK6pGIkz — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 11, 2024

Jill Stein had dinner with Putin and Mike Flynn.

Stein initially refused to call Putin a war criminal. She eventually did, but not for the invasion of Ukraine, but his role in the Syria conflict.

One of the reasons why Trump was able to win in 2016 was that Jill Stein took away just enough votes to get him to victory in several swing states.

Democrats are make sure that it doesn’t happen again in 2020. Especially, since Stein’s allies are saying that their goal is to help Donald Trump win.

A vote for Jill Stein is definitely a vote for Donald Trump.

