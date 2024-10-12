DOJ Says Glenn Youngkin Is Illegally Removing Voters In Virginia

The DOJ has filed a lawsuit because Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) signed an executive that alleged allowed him to illegally remove voters in Virginia.

The AP reported:

The lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria says that an executive order issued in August by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin requiring daily updates to voter lists to remove ineligible voters violates federal law. The National Voter Registration Act requires a 90-day “quiet period” ahead of elections for the maintenance of voter rolls.

“Congress adopted the National Voter Registration Act’s quiet period restriction to prevent error-prone, eleventh hour efforts that all too often disenfranchise qualified voters,” Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement. “The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy and the Justice Department will continue to ensure that the rights of qualified voters are protected.”

Youngkin might be trying to help Trump in Virginia, but there are also key close House races in the state, and state legislative races.

With all the antics of Trump, it is a story that doesn’t get as much attention as it did previously, but state level Republican officials in states that they control have continually tried to take away the right to vote and make it more difficult to vote.

The Republicans tricks haven’t changed. For decades, the GOP has been trying to reshape the electorate through voter suppression, and those efforts are still going strong beneath the intense focus on the presidential race.

