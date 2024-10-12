Kamala Harris Destroys Trump For Not Releasing His Medical Records

While speaking to reporters Vice President Harris slammed Trump for not releasing his medical records, and pointed to his decline and unfitness for office.

VP Harris said, “I released my medical records as has I believe every candidate for president of the United States, except Donald Trump in this election cycle. And it’s just a further example of his lack of transparency. That on top of his unwillingness to debate again, his unwillingness to do an interview with 60 Minutes, which again, is part of the norm of what anyone running for President Of The United States does. And I think that it’s obvious that his team, at least, does not want the American people to see everything about who he is. And you put that on top of even the most recent reports of General Milley, one of the people who worked the closest with Donald Trump , referring to him as being unstable. And it is clear to me that he and his team do not want the American people To really see what it is that he is doing and whether or not he actually is fit to do the job of being President of the United States.”

The Vice President was asked, “So You obviously don’t have info on what his health is. But from watching him, do you think he’s fit for office?”

Harris answered, I will not give you a medical analysis of his fitness, but on every other layup level, when it comes to what we should expect in a president of the United States around having the ability to actually exercise good judgment, both as commander in chief and as the leader of this great country. We know that he does not have the ability to do the job. He is unfit for office. He talks at his rallies about fictional characters. He constantly is in a state of grievance about himself. He has no plans for the American people. And then he just makes things up on a full time basis. Uh, with the intention to make the people afraid to make people fear that which they should not be afraid of, but he does it in a way that he thinks, I think, will compel them to believe that somehow he is the savior when, in fact, he is quite unfit to do the job.”

The next question was about Trump’s mental acuity, “For all the discussion that he had about President Biden’s mental acuity in particular, what do you think about President Trump’s mental acuity and whether it’s declined since, say, his 2016 campaign?”

Kamala Harris said, “I invite the public to watch his rallies and be the decision maker on his acuity. Uh, and you will see in his rallies how he goes off on tangents, how he is not focused on the needs of the American people with solutions to the issues that concern them the most.”

Video:

Trump’s refusal to release his medical records has always been a problem for transparency and public disclosure. Trump was able to get away with it in 2020 and 2024 because he was running against Joe Biden , and he could successfully dodge any questions about his mental fitness, by shifting the attention to Biden.

Kamala Harris is decades younger.

She had no problem with releasing her medical report.

The issue of releasing medical records is another way for the Harris campaign to make Trump’s age an issue.

If Trump is physically and mentally fit for office, he should release his records, not a note from a doctor, or a letter from one of his friends in Congress.

The issue of his age and ability to be president is a big issue for Trump that could plague him as the campaign comes to an end.

