Donald Trump keeps suggesting on the campaign trail that he can flip blue states but some Republicans say he is trying to win the popular vote.

Here is one explanation for why Trump is campaigning in dark blue California:

Jim Brulte, a former chairman of the California Republican Party, said he thinks Trump is angling for something that has eluded him in previous campaigns: winning more total votes than his Democratic opponent.

“I believe Donald Trump is coming to California because he wants to win not only in the Electoral College, but he wants to win the popular vote. There are more registered voters in California than there are residents in 46 of the other 49 states,” Brulte said.

It makes no sense for Trump to waste a single moment campaigning in California. Vice President Kamala Harris is the popular former senator from California. Californians aren’t going to vote for Donald Trump.

The idea that Trump is vain that he would campaign in New York and California because he thinks that he can win those states and the popular votes defies both logic and reality. Donald Trump was the least popular president in the history of polling.

Trump still has not had an approval rating over 50% in a credible poll during the 2024 election cycle.

Donald Trump isn’t going to win the popular vote, so if that is the point of his blue state campaigning, it will fail.

