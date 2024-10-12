VP Harris Releases Glowing Health Report in Contrast to Trump’s Secrecy

Ex-president Donald Trump has been promising to release his medical report since 2016, but like his taxes, has yet to do it willingly.

In contrast, Vice President Kamala Harris released a glowing medical report from an accredited doctor stating she is in excellent health and as such, possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.

“Vice President Harris remains in excel lent health. She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” her physician Dr. Joshua Simmons wrote in a letter on Saturday sent to PoliticusUSA.

She has no “personal history of diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, cardiac disease, pulmonary disease, neurological disorders, cancer or osteoporosis.” Her *only surgery* was at age 3. But she has “insufficient” Vitamin D levels.

You can be assured we will not be hearing about 78-year-old Trump’s surgeries or neurological exams in any way that could qualify as accurate and honest. In 2018, while president, now demoted by the Navy to a retired captain instead of an admiral physician Dr. Ronny Jackson released limited health information on Trump saying he had high cholesterol, rosacea and was considered “overweight.”

The shade to her opponent Donald Trump , who would become the oldest president by the end of his term yet won’t release even the most basic health information, is evident: “Vice President Harris maintains a healthy, active lifestyle despite her busy schedule, including vigorous daily aerobic exercise and core strength training. She eats a very healthy diet. She does not use tobacco products and drinks only occasionally and in moderation.”

This is yet another moment when Americans should be asking themselves how the polling is even in the same ballpark between a former prosecutor, Attorney General, and current Vice President versus a convicted felon, adjudicated rapist and con artist who stands accused of crimes against the United States and will not willingly release his taxes or medical report from a currently licensed and reputable physician.

In 2016, Trump said he would release his health report and taxes. He never did so willingly and it was only due to being in the White House that he had to have any kind of exam at all. Here we are in 2024, and he still has yet to release either his full medical information or his taxes. This is yet another way that the promises Trump made in 2016, for which he was given the benefit of the doubt, are two elections later nothing but the familiar, empty promises of a privileged con artist.

VP Harris full health letter is here.

