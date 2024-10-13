Kamala Harris Just Went There On Trump’s Age And Decline

In North Carolina, Kamala Harris suggested that Trump staff is hiding him away because they don’t want voters to see that he is too weak and unstable to lead America.

VP Harris said:

Here’s the thing, North Carolina, and he’s not being transparent with the voters. He’s not being transparent. So check this out. He refuses to release his medical records. Every presidential candidate in modern era has done it. He is unwilling to do a 60 Minutes interview. Every major party candidate has done for more than half a century. He is unwilling to meet for a second debate. And here’s the thing.

It makes you wonder. It makes you wonder. Why does his staff want him to hide away?

One must question, are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable to lead America? Is that what’s going on?

Video:

Kamala Harris hits Trump in his weak spot, “Why does his staff want him to hide away? One must question, are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable to win?” pic.twitter.com/ez7bCXC88Q — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 13, 2024

Since too much of the media tends to spend its time cleaning up and normalizing Trump’s decline into incoherence, it is up to Kamala Harris to paint the contrast for the voters.

Trump’s campaign is hiding him. They won’t debate. Trump refuses to be interviewed by objective journalists, and the campaign prefers taped sit downs with conservative media that are both heavily edited and extremely friendly.

Trump has only done two mainstream during this entire election cycle. The ex-president did a town hall on CNN and a taped interview on Meet The Press. Everything else has existed in the sphere of conservative media.

What is the Trump campaign hiding?

Harris is right to ask, and voters can’t allow him to return to the White House to find out.

