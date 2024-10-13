Trump Claims The Left Is A Bigger Threat To America Than Russia

Trump called the left the enemy within the US, a bigger problem than Russia, and threatened to use the National Guard against Americans.

Trump said during a taped interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News:

I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within, not even the people that have come in and destroying our country, by the way, totally destroying our country. The towns, the villages, they’re being inundated. But I don’t think the other problem, in terms of Election Day, I think the bigger problem are the people from within. We have some very bad people. We have some sick people, radical left lunatics. And I think they’re the big – and it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can’t let that happen.

Well, I always say, so we have two enemies. We have the outside enemy. And, and then we have the enemy from within. And the enemy from within, in my opinion, is more dangerous than China, Russia, and all these countries, because if you have a smart president, he can handle them pretty easily. I handled, I got along great with all, I handled them. But the thing that’s tougher to handle are these lunatics that we have inside, like Adam Schiff. Adam shifty Schiff, this guy’s going to be a senator. He’s running against a guy that doesn’t understand politics at all, Garvey, but he was a good baseball player, but he doesn’t understand politics at all. Adam shifty Schiff, who’s a total sleaze bag, is going to become a senator. But I call him the enemy from within.

Trump to Bartiromo on what worries him about election day: “I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within … sick people, radical left lunatics. And it should be easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military.” pic.twitter.com/twRsilNJnz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2024

As president Trump wanted to deploy the military against the American people during the George Floyd protests. Being a dictator and using the military against his own people is hardwired into Trump’s political DNA.

The important point is that Donald Trump thinks American citizens who disagree with him are a bigger threat to the nation than hostile foreign powers like Russia and Iran.

When Trump talks about going after his political enemies and locking them up, this is what he is talking about.

It seems Trump wants to turn the United States into Russia.

The ex-president is telling the voters what he will do if he returns to the White House. The American people need to listen and vote accordingly.

