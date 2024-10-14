Glenn Youngkin Humiliates Himself Trying To Cover For Trump

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) humiliated himself trying to cover for Trump saying that he would use the National Guard on the left.

Youngkin said to CNN’s Jake Tapper, “I do think that you are misinterpreting and misrepresenting his thoughts. I do believe again, it’s all around the fact that we have had an unprecedented number of illegal immigrants come over the border in an unconstrained, unrestrained fashion. The Biden-Harris administration has allowed it to happen. It was their policies. They did not fix it and as a result, we do see a substantial number of folks that are violent criminals, folks who’ve been identified as national security threats here. And in fact, I’ve noticed ago just two weeks ago, we in fact had senior people from our national security apparatus say that there’s 15,000 violent felons in the United States so they have no idea where they are that is what I believe the president is referring to. I don’t think that he’s referring to elected people in America.”

Tapper responded, “But, I’m literally reading his quotes. I’m literally reading his quotes to you. And I played them earlier. So you could hear that they were not made up by me. He’s literally talking about quote, radical left lunatics and then one of those lunatics he addressed, he mentioned was congressman Adam Schiff. Criminals should be locked up migrants who are in this country illegally, who are violent, should be locked up and deported. I grant you all of that and I am not denying that it’s happening at all. I’m talking about Donald Trump saying that he wants to use the national Guard in the military to go after the left. That’s what he’s saying.”

Youngkin said, “I don’t I don’t believe that’s what he’s saying, but listen you and I are going to argue that.”

Tapper responded, “I played the quote and I read it to you. You may wish that he weren’t saying but that’s what he’s saying.”

Video:

Youngkin: I don’t think that he’s referring to elected people in America Tapper: I’m literally reading his quotes to you… I’m talking about Trump saying he wants to use the military to go after the left Youngkin: I don’t believe that’s what he’s saying pic.twitter.com/b1Jy8P0BxV — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2024

Republicans know that if the meaning of Trump’s words, and his intentions to be a dictator are broadcast in plain terms to voters, Trump will hands down lose the election, so people like Glenn Youngkin do an embarrassing little dance and try to gaslight the American people by telling them that their own ears are wrong, and they didn’t hear what they heard.

Glenn Youngkin’s behavior shows that elected Republicans are too scared of Trump to fight for democracy. Jake Tapper called Youngkin out on it, but it is embarrassing that the governor of Virginia is willing to sell out American freedom for Donald Trump.

