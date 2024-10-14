Kamala Harris To Be Interviewed On Fox News As Trump Hides From Mainstream Media

Kamala Harris will be interviewed on Fox News on Wednesday, as Donald Trump continues to hide from mainstream media.

Harris will be interviewed by Bret Baier on Fox News:

NEW >> VP Harris will do an interview with Fox News on Wednesday As of today, it has been **one month** since Trump’s been interviewed by a mainstream media outlet, as he has backed out of 60 Minutes and refuses to debate again Meanwhile Harris is willing to even go on Fox pic.twitter.com/A9VvW0MoeX — Ian Sams (@IanSams) October 14, 2024

Harris is going on Fox News after Trump backed out of a 60 Minutes interview and has refused to do any mainstream media appearances. Trump has spent most of the fall campaign hiding out on conservative media, while the corporate press complained about Vice President Harris not doing enough interviews.

The Fox News interview with Harris will set Trump off and it is almost certain show up on Fox News on Hannity on Wednesday night or Fox and Friends on Thursday morning. Kamala Harris is going where the voters are.

A 2023 survey found that 21% of Democrats watch Fox News every day or a few times a week. There are also Independents watching Fox.

Going on Fox is a great way for Harris to expand her outreach to the electorate. The vast majority of Fox News viewers will not consider voting for her, but in a close election, if she can reach a few persuadable voters in battleground states, it might make a big difference.

