Kamala Harris Devastatingly Used Trump’s Own Words To Show He’s Unstable And Unhinged

At a packed rally in Erie, PA, Vice President Kamala Harris used clips of Trump’s own words to show Pennsylvania that the ex-president is unstable and unhinged.

Video:

Here is the full three and half minutes of Kamala Harris using video of Trump to show that he is an unstable and unhinged threat to the country. pic.twitter.com/t4ojiMeglm — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 15, 2024

Harris said after playing video of Trump’s most recent comments about the left being the enemy within and how the National Guard should be used against the left:

He’s talking about the enemy within Pennsylvania. He’s talking about the enemy within our country, Pennsylvania. He’s talking about that. He considers anyone who doesn’t support him or who will not bend to his will, an enemy of our country. It’s a serious issue. He’s saying he is saying that he would use the military to go after them. Think about this and, and, and we know who he would target and we know who, who he would target because he has attacked them before journalists whose stories he doesn’t like, election officials who refused to cheat by filling extra votes and finding extra votes for him.

Judges who insist on following the law instead of bending to his will. This is among the reasons I believe so strongly that a second Trump term would be a huge risk for America and dangerous. Donald Trump. Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and unhinged and he is out for unchecked power. That’s what he’s looking for. He wants to send the military after American citizens.

Vice President Harris was correct. Donald Trump is calling American citizens the enemy of the country. Trump is labeling anyone who doesn’t agree with him or support him an enemy to the people of the United States.

That’s not democracy. That’s not freedom.

Trump’s unhinged ideas are a danger to the nation.

Kamala Harris is putting it all out there and telling voters why Trump can never return to power.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.