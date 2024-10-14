Signs That White Women In Pennsylvania Are Fleeing Donald Trump

There is growing data to suggest that white women are leaving the Republican Party, especially in swing states like Pennsylvania.

NBC News spoke to white women voters in Pennsylvania and found that they are following the national trend of leaving the GOP.

One women who switched from Republican to Independent said, “I felt embarrassed to call myself a Republican after the passage of the Dobbs decision…I’m going to vote for Kamala Harris four years ago. I might have said no, but now I do think she is more moderate and I absolutely cannot vote for Trump .

Another woman made a similar statement, “His message about wanting to break away from the status quo of politicking was appealing. I voted for Trump. It was a struggle for me and I ended up voting for Trump and I regret it.”

Video:

White woman in Erie, PA who voted for Trump, “I voted for Trump. It was a struggle for me, and I ended up voting for Trump, and I regret it.” pic.twitter.com/w1xPTzpzxg — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 14, 2024

In Pennsylvania there are the hardcore Trump supporters who have been with him since 2016 and aren’t going anywhere. However, Pennsylvania has a reputation as a purple state for a reason. The majority of voters are turned off by extremism, and while Trump is running a nostalgia campaign about how great things were doing his time in office, many voters remember the other side of the Trump years that was anything but great.

White women are the biggest voting group in the country. They have been drifting away from the Republican Party in recent years and Donald Trump has done nothing to win them back.

In a state like Pennsylvania a swing of few thousands votes here and there from white women could be enough to power Kamala Harris to victory.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.