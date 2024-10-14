Excited crowd for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Signs That White Women In Pennsylvania Are Fleeing Donald Trump

FlipboardPinterestPrintReddit

There is growing data to suggest that white women are leaving the Republican Party, especially in swing states like Pennsylvania.

NBC News spoke to white women voters in Pennsylvania and found that they are following the national trend of leaving the GOP.

One women who switched from Republican to Independent said, “I felt embarrassed to call myself a Republican after the passage of the Dobbs decision…I’m going to vote for Kamala Harris four years ago. I might have said no, but now I do think she is more moderate and I absolutely cannot vote for Trump.

Another woman made a similar statement, “His message about wanting to break away from the status quo of politicking was appealing. I voted for Trump. It was a struggle for me and I ended up voting for Trump and I regret it.”

Video:

In Pennsylvania there are the hardcore Trump supporters who have been with him since 2016 and aren’t going anywhere. However, Pennsylvania has a reputation as a purple state for a reason. The majority of voters are turned off by extremism, and while Trump is running a nostalgia campaign about how great things were doing his time in office, many voters remember the other side of the Trump years that was anything but great.

White women are the biggest voting group in the country. They have been drifting away from the Republican Party in recent years and Donald Trump has done nothing to win them back.

In a state like Pennsylvania a swing of few thousands votes here and there from white women could be enough to power Kamala Harris to victory.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.

Jason Easley
Follow Me
Latest posts by Jason Easley (see all)

Tagged: , , , ,

You may also like...

Copyright PoliticusUSA LLC 2008-2023