Trump Melts Down After Kamala Harris Calls Out His Mental Decline

Donald Trump responded to Kamala Harris pointing out his mental decline by demanding she take a cognitive test.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

I believe it is very important that Kamala Harris pass a test on Cognitive Stamina and Agility. Her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her. Even 60 Minutes and CBS, in order to protect Lyin’ Kamala, illegally and unscrupulously replaced an answer she had given, which was totally “bonkers,” with another answer that had nothing to do with the question asked. Also, she is slow and lethargic in answering even the easiest of questions. We just went through almost four years of that, we shouldn’t have to do it again!

Trump’s post doesn’t ease concerns about his mental capacities as he is now claiming that CBS and 60 Minutes engaged in a conspiracy to edit her interview. The reality is that every recent interview Trump has done with Fox News, included the most recent one with Maria Bartiromo, has been taped and edited.

CBS News and 60 Minutes have denied Trump’s outlandish conspiracy theory, but the ex-president’s continued complaints show that he is still reeling from the fallout of not doing the interview.

Kamala Harris has been hammering the Trump campaign and the ex-president for hiding, refusing to debate, and refusing to do interviews with non-right wing journalists. Harris has been questioning Trump’s mental and physical fitness to be president, which is why the ex-president is trying to project his cognitive decline on to Vice President Harris.

