Trump Loses It And Cuts Off Townhall To Start Playing Music And Swaying

Trump cut off questions at what supposed to be a townhall in Oaks, PA and instead played music and spent his time swaying on stage.

Video:

Trump at his town hall: “Let’s not do any more questions. Let’s just listen to music. Who the hell wants to hear questions?” pic.twitter.com/vc9aZK5YRZ — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 14, 2024

Trump said, “Let’s not do any more questions. Let’s make it into music. Let’s just listen to music. Who the hell wants to hear questions?”

Sarah Longwell of Republican Voters Against Trump posted:

After multiple people passed out at this Trump Townhall, instead of taking questions, he just played the following songs while standing and swaying on stage:

Ave Maria

Time To Say Goodbye

It’s A Man’s World

YMCA

Hallelujah

Nothing Compares 2 U

An American Trilogy

Rich Men North of Richmond

November Rain

Memory from Cats

It is important to point that besides the fact that most of those songs are really slow, the one song that isn’t is YMCA, which The Village People have been trying to get Trump to stop using for years.

As Trump was swaying and listening to music instead of taking questions from his supporters, Kamala Harris was rocking a packed arena in Erie, PA.

Trump is literally falling apart before the nation’s eyes. Trump can’t handle doing a townhall and taking questions from his supporters. The Trump campaign had dog killer Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) in place to serve as a babysitter/moderator for Trump.

Trump is avoiding mainstream media interviews. His campaign has mostly kept him hidden. Trump won’t release his medical records, and now, he can’t even make it through a townhall.

