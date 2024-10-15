Colin Allred Destroyed Ted Cruz On 1/6 At Texas Senate Debate

Democrat Colin Allred showed why Sen. Ted Cruz is in danger of losing his job at the Texas Senate debate.

Allred said about Cruz and 1/6:

I have to say, you can’t be for the mob on January 6th and for the officers. You can’t. And it’s not funny. Because you’re a threat to democracy. I was on the Senate, I was on the House floor when we went through the votes. I remember when you objected to the results in Arizona. Y’all at home might remember where you were on January 6th, what you were doing.

I know where I was and I know where he was. I remember when they told us to reach under our seats for these gas masks. I didn’t know we had, because they had deployed tear gas in the rotunda. The officers locked all the doors. We barred the doors. The president walks through to deliver the State of the Union with furniture that we usually use to hold paper.

I texted my wife, Allie, who was seven months pregnant with our son, Cameron, and at home with our son, Jordan, who wasn’t yet two. Whatever happens, I love you. I took off my suit jacket, and I was prepared to defend the House floor from the mob. At the same time, after he’d gone around the country lying about the election, after he’d been the architect of the attempt to overthrow that election, when that mob came, Senator Cruz was hiding in a supply closet.

And that’s okay. I don’t want him to get hurt by the mob. I really don’t. This election is his accountability. You cannot just be patriotic when your side wins. If for the first time in 250 years, this project of ours, this shared American project, That we did not have a peaceful transfer of power, the folks responsible have to be held accountable.

That’s why Liz Cheney has endorsed me, has gotten involved in this campaign, and is saying to Texans everywhere, do not put Ted Cruz back in a position of authority, because he’s done it once, he’ll do it again.

Video:

On January 6, I got ready to defend my colleagues and texted my wife: “Whatever happens, I love you.” Ted Cruz was hiding in a supply closet. If you summon a mob to overturn a free and fair election, you should lose your job. This election is his accountability.#TXSenateDebate pic.twitter.com/Fufk5I5Z7k — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) October 16, 2024

Everything that Allred said was true. Ted Cruz was working behind the scenes to find a way to use the courts to overturn the election results. The mob at the Capitol listened to Cruz’s rhetoric and when they breached the Capitol can be seen on video saying that they were doing what Ted Cruz wanted.

Ted Cruz was involved in the attempt to overthrow the government.

Republicans are warning that Cruz is in trouble in the state. Sen. Cruz has never been popular in Texas, but he has continued to win because of the state’s heavy red lean. Those days could be coming to an end, as Allred devastated Cruz in a way that has never been seen in his previous campaigns.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.