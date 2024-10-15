Fani Willis’s Lawyer Tells Jim Jordan To Take Anger Management Classes

Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes, who is representing Fani Willis in her congressional testimony, told Jim Jordan to take some deep breaths and anger management classes.

The letter:

I want you to read this “Bless Your Heart” letter that former GA Governor Roy Barnes wrote to Extreme MAGA Rep. Gym Jordan. This is priceless!!! pic.twitter.com/MGsGBcZIUB — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 15, 2024

Barnes suggested that Jordan take some deep breaths and calm down. He also brought up that Rep. Jordan ignored his subpoena from the 1/6 Committee, and told him that his letter was full of anger. Multiple times Barnes suggested that Jordan should calm down so that they could discuss the matter in a logical fashion. Toward the end of his letter, Barnes suggested that Jordan take some anger management classes before they continue their conversation.

As Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan has overstepped his bounds on numerous occasions to try to help Donald Trump . Jordan has been humiliated each time he has tried to meddle in the Trump criminal cases, but the Barnes letter is a masterpiece that may not be outdone in the area of lawyers who humiliate non-lawyer Jim Jordan.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.