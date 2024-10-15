Trump Attacked Autoworkers And Just May Have Lost Michigan

During an interview with Bloomberg, Trump attacked autoworkers and a claimed that a child could do their jobs.

Trump said, “You know what they really are? Assembly, like in South Carolina. They build everything in Germany, and then they assemble it here. They get away with murder because they say, oh, yes, we’re building cars. They don’t build cars. They take them out of a box and assemble them. You could have a child do it.”

Video:

Trump belittles auto workers, saying they just assemble parts “out of a box” and says children could do their jobs: “We could have our child do it” pic.twitter.com/J3LPRyZnIy — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 15, 2024

By all accounts, Michigan is up grabs, but Donald Trump seems to be doing everything in his power to lose the state. It is almost as if Trump is trying to tell voters in Michigan not to vote for him.

In reality, Donald Trump is showing American workers what he really thinks of them. Trump thinks that people who work in manufacturing and labor for a living are stupid and easily replaceable with children.

Trump doesn’t respect workers and their vital importance to the economy. Democrats can talk about tax policy, economic policy, and priorities, but Trump fundamentally doesn’t respect workers, and that is the message that shines through his attack on autoworkers .

