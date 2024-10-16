Kamala Harris Dominates Fox News In Commanding Interview Performance

Vice President Kamala Harris went on hostile Fox News and showed why she is ready to be commander in chief.

Harris didn’t let Bret Baier interrupt her:

Kamala Harris isn’t playing with Fox News, “I am in the middle of responding to the points you are raising. I would like to finish.” pic.twitter.com/HEAAZpzN1t — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 16, 2024

Bret Baier came out of the gate pushing Trump/Fox talking points on immigration, and when he interrupted the Vice President she said, “May I please finish may I

finish responding please? You have to let me finish please. I am in the middle of responding to the points you are raising. I would like to finish.”

Baier tried to carry water for Trump in absurd ways even showing a Trump campaign ad:

Bret Baier is really trying to carry Trump’s water, but Kamala Harris is rejecting their premise. pic.twitter.com/KS03rwb6rv — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 16, 2024

Harris even called out Fox for using a clip of Trump that wasn’t what he said:

Harris calls out Bret Baier and Fox for showing a deceptive clip of Trump that isn’t actually what the ex-president said. pic.twitter.com/dkOGhBa6yj — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 16, 2024

Kamala Harris delivered the sort of commanding performance, where she faced hostile questions that honestly were based on talking points from the Trump campaign. Harris didn’t give an inch and or get phased at all by the hostility of the Fox News interview.

Vice President Harris stepped into one of the most biased interview situations that a presidential candidate can face, and dominated the scene. This was a presidential performance from Kamala Harris.

