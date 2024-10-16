Kamala Harris’s Lead Grows As Trump Campaign Stalls

Two new polls show Vice President Kamala Harris adding support as Donald Trump’s campaign looks stalled.

2020’s most accurate tracking poll TIPP has Harris leading Trump 50%-46%, “Vice President Kamala Harris’s lead over former President Donald Trump expanded slightly in the national popular vote. According to the latest TIPP tracking poll of 1,248 likely voters conducted online from Sunday, October 13, to Tuesday, October 15, Harris now leads Trump 50% to 46%. The survey has a margin of error of +/-2.8 points.”

The latest Marist survey includes voters who are leaning toward a candidate and found, “Harris (52%) leads Trump (47%) among likely voters nationally, including those who are undecided yet leaning toward a candidate. Earlier this month, two points separated Harris (50%) and Trump (48%) among likely voters. The contest is tighter among registered voters. Among the general electorate, Harris receives 51% to 48% for Trump. In early October, the same margin separated Harris (50%) and Trump (47%) among the broader electorate.”

It is the time of year when leaners need to be accounted for. Registered voters might be the most reliable metric, but the electorate is going to be made up of more voters than just those who voted last time.

In the last three Marist polls, Trump’s support has been 48%, 47%, and 48%. Trump’s support hasn’t moved since August. Donald Trump has all the hallmarks of a candidate running a stalled campaign. He appears to have hit his ceiling.

Kamala Harris has seen her support climb from 48%-51% since August as her momentum has only trended upward.

Trump’s support in terms of popularity has had a ceiling on it for years, but with people voting and just a few weeks until election day, the ex-president seems stuck, while Kamala Harris’s support is growing.

