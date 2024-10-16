Donald Trump and Harris Faulkner at a Fox News town hall.

Trump Did A Taped And Edited Town Hall On Fox News And It Was A Disaster

Donald Trump taped a town hall on Fox News with Harris Faulkner featuring an all woman audience and it was a disaster.

The good news for Trump is if he shut down and started playing music again, Fox News edited it out. The bad news is that what Fox left in was not good.

Once again, Trump held a political event in a dark room where he sounded barely alive:

Trump basically had to be carried through the event by Harris Faulkner who was answering questions for him:

Faulker had to cut Trump off and go to commercial at a taped town hall when the ex-president started incoherently ranting about Elon Musk:

Trump bombed a question on abortion:

Even in the most friendly and controlled environments, Donald Trump can’t hide his cognitive decline. The only time Trump seemed alive during the whole event was when he got excited attacking and smearing immigrants.

What should be clear to the non-Trump or undecided voter is that Donald Trump is a 78 year old man who is in serious decline that is refusing to release his medical records, and appears unfit and unable to handle the duties of the presidency.

Donald Trump isn’t campaigning or connecting with voters. He is doing a traveling one man show, but he can’t remember the script or be entertaining.

Trump is a disaster, and the more he is seen, the more likely it is that this election will keep slipping away from Republicans.

