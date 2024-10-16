Trump Did A Taped And Edited Town Hall On Fox News And It Was A Disaster

Donald Trump taped a town hall on Fox News with Harris Faulkner featuring an all woman audience and it was a disaster.

The good news for Trump is if he shut down and started playing music again, Fox News edited it out. The bad news is that what Fox left in was not good.

Once again, Trump held a political event in a dark room where he sounded barely alive:

Trump sounds barely alive in this very taped town hall with Harris Faulkner. Notice this is another Trump event in the dark. The setting is dark. It also sends a very negative message to voters compared to the energetic and upbeat Harris presentation. pic.twitter.com/vHxHyF8GaR — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 16, 2024

Trump basically had to be carried through the event by Harris Faulkner who was answering questions for him:

Harris Faulkner is carrying Trump on her back in this town hall, and egging on the Springfield lies. Trump and Faulkner claim that legal immigration hurts the economy. pic.twitter.com/24VzsMD27Z — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 16, 2024

Faulker had to cut Trump off and go to commercial at a taped town hall when the ex-president started incoherently ranting about Elon Musk:

Even in a taped and edited town hall, Trump goes off on an incoherent rant about Elon Musk and Harris Faulkner has to cut him off and go to commercial. pic.twitter.com/Bltqi08z2V — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 16, 2024

Trump bombed a question on abortion:

Even at at a Fox News town hall, Trump bombs a question about abortion. “Nobody wanted it in the federal government.” If Trump loses, his answer on abortion may end up being a big reason why. pic.twitter.com/Ftcrgs77JF — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 16, 2024

Even in the most friendly and controlled environments, Donald Trump can’t hide his cognitive decline. The only time Trump seemed alive during the whole event was when he got excited attacking and smearing immigrants.

What should be clear to the non-Trump or undecided voter is that Donald Trump is a 78 year old man who is in serious decline that is refusing to release his medical records, and appears unfit and unable to handle the duties of the presidency.

Donald Trump isn’t campaigning or connecting with voters. He is doing a traveling one man show, but he can’t remember the script or be entertaining.

Trump is a disaster, and the more he is seen, the more likely it is that this election will keep slipping away from Republicans.

