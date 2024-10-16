Trump Just Tried To Silence Stormy Daniels With Laundered Hush Money Weeks Before The Election

Rachel Maddow has new reporting and documents showing that Donald Trump tried to launder hush money through a legal settlement with Stormy Daniels to buy her silence weeks before the 2024 election.

Maddow explained:

What her lawyer tells her is they want to cut some sort of a deal where they silence you. In the midst of this negotiation paying off the last legal settlement between them trump is trying to get another hush money deal with Stormy Daniels ahead of the selection. Trump’s lawyer basically offered to take it off the bottom line, they would pretend that Stormy Daniels owed less money to Trump than they actually believed she owed. If she also signed an agreement to not talk about Trump. When he paid her $130,000 of hush money, that turned into 34 felony convictions for Trump because a jury found that he illegally launder those payments to cover it up. This time they were apparently planning to launder the new hush money payment to Stormy Daniels through the payment of a legal judgment.

Now, we know that because of this call we also know because Miss Daniels’ lawyer has provided us the documents that show how it happened and I can show you those in print. In this email we have obtained we redacted the street addresses and phone numbers, this is exactly what was said.

Video:

Rachel #Maddow with bombshell reporting that Trump tried to launder a new hush money payment to Stormy Daniels to silence her weeks before the 2024 election. Daniels did not make a deal with Trump. pic.twitter.com/de08GbYYkN — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 17, 2024

Trump won a judgment against Stormy Daniels for legal fees after she lost a defamation suit against him.

Donald Trump having learned nothing from 34 felony convictions. Stormy Daniels refused to sign any NDA with Trump or have her silence bought, so she ended up paying $625,000 to get Trump out of her life forever.

Daniels raised the money to pay the judgement from a GoFundMe that took off due to an interview with Rachel Maddow.

Since this is Donald Trump it is not surprising that he would try to potentially commit the same crime again weeks before a presidential election. The strange thing is that it feels like the nation has already heard everything that Stormy Daniels has to say. Is Trump worried that Daniels is going to start cutting ads for Kamala Harris ?

One of the consistent characteristics of Donald Trump is that he can’t stop committing unnecessary crimes.

Trump tried to pull off another hush money scheme. Only this time, Stormy Daniels wasn’t going to play along.

