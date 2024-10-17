Judge Chutkan ruled against Trump’s motion for a delay and ordered that a redacted version of Jack Smith’s 1/6 evidence against Trump will be released tomorrow.

MSNBC legal analyst Kristy Greenberg posted:

Judge Chutkan DENIED Trump’s delay request and will order the redacted exhibits to Jack Smith’s brief be made public tomorrow. And that’s not all. She took Trump to school with an important lesson on the meaning of election interference:

“If the court withheld information that the public otherwise had a right to access solely because of the potential political consequences of releasing it, that withholding could itself constitute – or appear to be – election interference. The court will therefore continue to keep political considerations out of its decision-making, rather than incorporating them as Defendant requests. Any argument about what needs to happen before or shouldn’t happen before the election is not relevant here.”

Trump has been desperately trying to prevent the release of Jack Smith’s 1/6 evidence against him , even in redacted form, before the election. Trump already got a dose of how powerful the 1/6 issue is when he visibly turned off voters at the Univision town hall by calling 1/6 a day of love.

The reason why Trump and his party have been trying to rewrite the history of their attempt to overthrow the government on 1/6/2021 is that they know how power the 1/6 issue is with voters.

Donald Trump doesn’t want the country to see the Special Counsel’s evidence of the alleged crimes that the former president committed.

The evidence that Trump doesn’t want voters to see is about to be made public in redacted form as votes are being cast to choose the next president.

