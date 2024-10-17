Kamala Harris More Than Triples Trump’s Viewership On Fox News

The Kamala Harris interview with Bret Baier drew more than three times the number of viewers that watched a Trump town hall on the same day on Fox News.

Via: Mediaite:

According to early Nielsen ratings, 7.1 million viewers tuned in to watch what was an at times contentious interview between the Fox anchor and presidential candidate. In the advertiser coveted 25-54 age demo, 882,000 viewers watched.

…

On the same day as the Harris interview, Fox News aired a decidedly pro-Trump town hall hosted by anchor Harris Faulkner that drew 3 million viewers.

Trump’s live town halls with Sean Hannity in primetime usually draw 3-4 million viewers, so even if the Trump town hall was in primetime, it likely would not have gathered as big of an audience as Kamala Harris.

The audience was also more than double what Bret Baier usually averages which suggests that a large number of Democrats tuned in to watch their nominee.

Ratings are everything to Donald Trump, so he will certainly be upset that Kamala Harris blew him out of the water.

The viewership numbers also suggest that there is a large audience of potential voters out there to hear what the Democratic candidate has to say.

The fact that Harris blew Trump out of the water suggests that momentum is with the Democrats in the home stretch of this election.

