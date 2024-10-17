Kamala Harris Wrecks Donald Trump On Abortion In Wisconsin

During her rally in Green Bay, WI, VP Kamala Harris called Trump out for gaslighting America on abortion.

Harris said, “No matter how he likes to gaslight us, we are clear about how we got here. Donald Trump hand selected three members of the Supreme Court with the intention they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did as he intended. Now in America, one in three women live in a state with a Trump abortion ban.

Video:

Harris says Trump is gaslighting on abortion, “No matter how he likes to gaslight us, we are clear about how we got here. Donald Trump hand selected three members of the Supreme Court with the intention they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade.” pic.twitter.com/Vr1bHE49mN — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 18, 2024

Harris also said that Trump doesn’t know what he is talking about on women’s health care:

I mean, seriously. So first of all, no, Donald, everybody did not want Roe v. Wade to be overturned. Women are dying of sepsis because they cannot get the health care they need. They did not want this. Couples just trying to grow. Their family are being cut off in the middle of IVF treatments. They did not want this. And now, I mean, it just gets more unbelievable sometimes and that man calls himself the father of IVF. I mean, what does that even mean?

I, in all of that, well, he is the one who, by the way, is responsible for it being at risk in the first place. And what is, sadly, what is sadly interesting, I think is that when you listen to Donald Trump talk, it becomes increasingly clear. I think he has no idea what he’s talking about.

Video:

Harris says Trump doesn’t know what he’s talking about, “What is sadly interesting, I think, is that when you listen to Donald Trump talk, it becomes increasingly clear, I think, he has no idea what he’s talking about. When it comes to the health care of women in America.” pic.twitter.com/29ODRV53ce — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 18, 2024

Abortion is a powerful life and death issue on the campaign trail, and Harris is explaining the stakes, not so much to women, because they already get it. Men, however have no way of understanding in a deep manner, because our lives aren’t ask risk.

As Donald Trump seems to be fading at the end of the campaign, Kamala Harris appears to be getting stronger. She is driving the message home and could be on the march to the presidency.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.