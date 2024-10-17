Trump’s Town Hall Was So Bad That He Actually Lost Support

Trump’s description of 1/6 as a day of love at his Univision town hall was such a disaster that it cost him the support of at least one voter.

Here is Trump calling 1/6 a day of love:

Trump: January 6 was a day of love Voters: 🤨🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/TSMVs19sUv — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 17, 2024

Look at the responses on voters’ faces as Trump lies about the 1/6 attack.

Here is how the voter who asked the question Ramiro Gonzalez responded to Trump’s answer when asked by Univision:

Reporter: “Did you get the answer you were looking for?”

Ramiro Gonzalez: “No. I saw what happened. I was watching TV, and I’ve seen a lot of news clips, and I know what happened that day.”

Reporter: “You came to this event undecided, did you make a decision today?”

Ramiro Gonzalez: “I am not voting for him.”

Video in Spanish:

Trump is such an extremist that when he tries to interact with undecided voters, he costs himself support. Trump’s insistence that his attempted overthrow of the government and ending of democracy was a wonderful thing is insulting to the people who were hurt and killed that day and reinforces the message that the ex-president is a danger to the nation.

There is a growing consensus among some Republicans that Trump would improve his odds of winning if he stopped talking. That is never going to happen, so expect Donald Trump continue talking, and it is very possible that he will continue to lose support as he showcases his contempt for democracy and unfitness for office.

