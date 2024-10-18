Taylor Swift’s Endorsement Appears To Be Having A Massive Impact In Pennsylvania

According to Tom Bonier of Target Smart the data shows that Taylor Swift’s endorsement has had a major impact on Pennsylvania in the presidential election.

Taylor Swift is having a major impact in Pennsylvania:

According to Tom Bonier of Target Smart, a political data firm based in DC, the Taylor Swift endorsement of Harris appears to have had a seismic effect in Pennsylvania specifically. In the period from 9/11-9/13 this year compared with the same time in 2020, voters under 30 were 61% of all new registrations, compared to 45% in 2020; Hispanic women under 30 increased by 188%; and Black women under 30 increased by 137%. And perhaps most encouraging of all, Democratic registrations increased by 88%.

The key for Democrats to win Pennsylvania is for turnout to be high. The entire Trump operation in the state is based on the presumption that the election will be a base election slugfest. The higher the Democratic turnout in Pennsylvania, the more likely Kamala Harris is to win the state.

Taylor Swift has the potential to get the sort of young women voters out to vote that could win a state where close margins in presidential elections have become the norm.

Getting young people to vote is one thing, but making sure that they vote is how elections are decided.

If Taylor Swift’s endorsement is helping to reshape the electorate in Pennsylvania, it is probably having the same impact in swing states across the country.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.