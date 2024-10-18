Trump Is Too Exhausted To Extensively Campaign

Trump is reportedly canceling events and holding fewer rallies because he doesn’t have the energy and is too exhausted to campaign.

Politico reported on Trump canceling numerous interviews and events:

It happened just this week to planned Trump sit-downs with NBC in Philadelphia and CNBC’s “Squawk Box” — and that’s on the heels of him backing out of a “60 Minutes” episode earlier this month.

Why does this keep happening? Playbook has learned that yet another outlet was given an explanation by Trump’s team for why their own interview wasn’t coming to fruition: exhaustion.

It has been noted that Trump has done fewer rallies in 2024 than he did in 2016. Another sign of Trump’s fatigue is that the airport events are returns. These are simple events where Trump pulls up in his plane, gets out delivers his speech, gets back on the plane and leaves.

There have been signs in Trump’s recent appearances that he is tired. In his Fox News town hall, he sounded barely alive. Trump also had the town hall in Pennsylvania that he ended early so that he could stand on stage for 39 minutes and sway to music.

If Trump can’t handle campaigning for president, he can’t handle being president.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.