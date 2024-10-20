60 Minutes Blasts Trump For Lying About Kamala Harris Interview

60 Minutes has released a statement calling Trump’s claims that the Kamala Harris interview was edited false, and reminded voters that Trump backed out of the same interview.

Here is the statement from 60 Minutes:

Former President Donald Trump is accusing 60 Minutes of deceitful editing of our Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris . That is false.

60 Minutes gave an excerpt of our interview to Face the Nation that used a longer section of her answer than that on 60 Minutes. Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response. When we edit any interview, whether a politician, an athlete, or movie star, we strive to be clear, accurate and on point. The portion of her answer on 60 Minutes was more succinct, which allows time for other subjects in a wide ranging 21-minute-long segment.

Remember, Mr. Trump pulled out of his interview with 60 Minutes and the vice president participated.

Our long-standing invitation to former President Trump remains open. If he would like to discuss the issues facing the nation and the Harris interview, we would be happy to have him on 60 Minutes.

Trump has been consistently lying in his social media posts, interviews, and campaign events about the 60 Minutes interview. Trump and his supporters cooked up the claim that the show edited Harris’s answers in the interview to make her seem smarter as a way of defending Trump’s backing out of his 60 Minutes interview at the last minute.

Donald Trump’s refusal to do the interview backfired on him, so he did what he does best. He lied. However, 60 Minutes isn’t putting up with the lie, and the more that Trump makes an issue out of the interview, the more he reminds voters that he hasn’t done an interview.

Picking a fight with 60 Minutes is not a winning strategy for Trump.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.