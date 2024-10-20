Bernie Sanders Went On Fox And Shattered The Myth Of Trump Momentum

Maria Bartiromo tried create the myth of Trump momentum, but Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) came on her show and shattered it.

Bartiromo claimed that Kamala Harris is losing momentum, and Sanders replied:

I was out in Michigan and Wisconsin, we had rather huge crowds of young people, of trade unionists. So I don’t believe that’s the case. I think, look, the average American is angry. They’re seeing the very richest people in this country becoming richer while 60% of our people are living paycheck to paycheck over the last 50 years, wages have been stagnant. And what I think ordinary Americans are saying is, you know, what, what about an economy and a government that works for all of us? Not just the 1%.

What about an economy in which we do not have three people on top, owning more wealth than the bottom half of American society. What about an economy in which we join the rest of the industrialized world, guarantee health care to all people as a human, right? And where we don’t pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs. Those are the issues I think Maria, that are galvanizing the American people. And I think if you look at those issues, people are gonna turn out and vote for Kamala Harris .

Video:

Sen. Bernie Sanders goes on Maria Bartiromo’s show and immediately deflates her claim of Trump momentum, “I was out in Michigan and Wisconsin. We had rather huge crowds of young people, trade unionists, so I don’t believe that’s the case.” pic.twitter.com/7blTkQkXMw — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 20, 2024

Bernie Sanders went on one of the biggest Trump propaganda hours on all of Fox News, and he knocked down Fox/Trump talking points with ease, and he did it in an accessible way that didn’t sound anything like the network portrays him as.

As Trump surrogates like Speaker Mike Johnson imploded on other networks, Harris surrogates like Sen. Sanders are going into what is definitely hostile territory, and are not only spreading the Harris message, but they are also knocking down Fox’s efforts to prop Trump up.

