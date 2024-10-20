Eric Trump Melts Down Trying To Hide His Dad’s Decline

Eric Trump went on Fox News to try to spin away his dad’s enemy within comments and it did not go well.

Video:

Maria Bartiromo and Eric Trump frantically try to clean up Trump’s enemy within remarks. pic.twitter.com/GpNsu9PtQl — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 20, 2024

Maria Bartiromo spent minutes of her show attacking the rest of the media and complaining that she was taken out of context, and Eric Trump sounded like he was in a panic and said:



My reaction is very simple. I’ve lived this for 10 years. Maria. I mean, it started with the dirty dossier where they made up the most unthinkable things about my father. Then they went to the Russia Hoax and that hung over my father’s presidency for a three year period of time. Then they tried to impeach him the first time. Then they went after Brett Kavanaugh, then they tried to impeach him the second time. Then they raided his home, they raided Melania’s closet, they raided, you know, Barron’s room, then they tried to take him off the ballot in Colorado.

Then they tried to take him off the ballot in Maine. Then they weaponized every AG and DA in, in Atlanta and New York and in Washington DC to go after my father. Then you had, you know, Paige and Struck and, and Comey, you had me getting 111 subpoenas. You had them ban him from Twitter, ban him from Facebook, ban him from Instagram. Then they ii, I mean, where do you want me to stop? And, and that’s exactly what my father is talking about. That’s the enemy with within.

You see, ABC, you see 60 Minutes, they literally take Kamala Harris interviews and they edit them, they edit them to make her sound intelligent, to make her sound smart

when she totally botches the questions. I mean, between the censorship and the legal lawfare and the political lawfare, and, and, and the corruption and the weaponization of every political institution, there are tremendous enemies within and there’s not a single person. Maria watching us right now. There’s not a single people who haven’t felt the degradation of our government and our system and, and our country under these people.

Bartiromo also tried to cover for Trump, “I understand what you’re saying in terms of the enemy from within. But what I’m saying is President Trump and I know that you’ve heard your father talk about how he likes to weave, he goes to lots of different places and then he weaves in the answer to your question at the end. Um And, and here I was specifically asking him about the idea of outside agitators coming out creating chaos on election day. Should it appear that he was winning? And here, I mean, the media did not even include my question and it was amazing outlet after outlet, they took out my question on outside agitators entirely and they just ran him talking about Adam Schiff or the enemy within and getting the National Guard.”

What can be taken from Eric Trump and Maria Bartiromo’s comments is that they know Trump is declining, and they are also aware that his authoritarian remarks and rambling are damaging, so they are frantically trying to spin them away, not for the committed MAGA voters who watch Fox News, but for that segment of the Fox audience that are soft Trump supporters.

This is panic coming out of Fox and Trump’s own family. They recognize that this has been a bad week and with days running out until the election, Donald Trump is falling apart and they are trying to keep the pieces together.

