Jake Tapper Destroys Mike Johnson After He Lies For Trump

Speaker Mike Johnson tried to claim that Trump didn’t say he would use the military on the American people and CNN’s Jake Tapper nailed him with the facts.

Video:

Jake Tapper takes Mike Johnson to the woodshed after Johnson tries to claim that Trump never said he would use the military of US citizens, and concludes the interview with, “It’s like you were answering questions from a completely different interviewer.” Here is the full segment pic.twitter.com/f9lnf92kEu — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 20, 2024

Johnson claimed that Trump never said he would use the military on the American people and Tapper responded, “Nope. Nope. Governor Youngkin tried this with me too. He was very clear. He was talking about Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi . Let me play because he was asked about this later on because Fox always likes to give Donald Trump an opportunity to clean it up. Uh And he always says, no, no, I, I said what I meant, here’s what he said. When asked about it the next day.”

Speaker Johnson tried to conflate the Trump assassination attempts with Democratic criticism, and Jake Tapper called that out.

Later, when Johnson tried to claim that Trump is the law and order candidate, Tapper said, “He called January 6th a day of love. He said that the January 6th criminals, the the prisoners who violently attacked your place of work. He compared them to the victims of Japanese internment camps. And that guy is in favor of law and order?”

Johnson kept defending Trump and not answering the questions as if he were on an entirely different show, which led to Jake Tapper closing the interview by saying, “It is like you were answering questions from a completely different interviewer. But speaker Johnson, I appreciate your time.”

Jake Tapper tried to hold a top Republican accountable for Donald Trump’s insane and unfit statements and behavior and Speaker Mike Johnson pretended like he was on Fox News and continued to lie and spin stories that seemed like they from a different universe.

Too often the media has been sane washing Trump. Jake Tapper didn’t sane wash, but the Speaker Johnson interview demonstrates that it isn’t just Trump that has gone off the deep end.

It’s the vast majority of the Republican Party.

