McDonalds Invites Kamala Harris And Tim Walz To Hold A Campaign Event

McDonalds responded to Trump holding a campaign stunt at one of their franchisee’s restaurants, by inviting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to do the same.

Here is the statement from McDonalds:

This is an internal statement to the McDonald’s system from the US Senior Leadership Team regarding today’s visit by the Trump campaign to a local franchisee in Pennsylvania. The statement outlines the origins of the event, the company’s response, and an invitation extended to… pic.twitter.com/1GntbmDbbY — McFranchisee (@McFranchisee) October 20, 2024

The McDonalds statement clearly states that McDonalds isn’t endorsing Trump . The restaurant chain is not partisan, and that Kamala Harris is more than welcome to hold an event at a McDonalds.

With so few days left in the campaign, it is uncertain whether Harris would take the company up on their offer. It is possible that she could do a quick swing state stop at a McDonalds. Preferably, she would visit a restaurant that was open and interact with real people, and not fake the whole thing like Donald Trump did.

If Trump thought that he could create the impression that he has been endorsed by McDonalds, the company shot that down.

The whole stunt may end up backfiring on Trump if Harris does go to a McDonalds and expose his attempt to fool voters in Pennsylvania.

