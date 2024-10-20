Trump fakes working at McDonalds.

Trump Fake Worked At A Closed McDonalds

Trump tried to fool Pennsylvania voters by showing up at a closed McDonalds and pretending to work.

Trump staged his humiliating stunt for who knows exactly what reason, probably because he thinks that Kamala Harris didn’t really work at McDonalds and now he can say he did, but he didn’t.

It was all a staged photo-op. The McDonalds was closed:

Here are the cars rehearsing the drive-thru scene before Trump arrived:

The supporters who Trump served were pre-screened by the Secret Service before entering the closed restaurant:

Here is Trump’s staged scene at the drive-thru:

Trump put more effort to in fake working than he would have if he would have met some voters, but everything with Trump has to be a con, and must avoid contact with the unwashed masses that he mocks who support him on a regular basis.

Trump has never worked and done any form of labor a day in his life, and he kept that streak alive with his fake McDonalds stunt in Pennsylvania.

