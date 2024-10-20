Trump Humiliates Himself By Pretending To Work At McDonalds

Trump has no policies or agenda, so he tried to cover it up with a stunt in Pennsylvania where he pretended to work at McDonalds.

Video of Trump at a suburban Philadelphia McDonalds:

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) on Trump pretending to work at McDonalds, “There is no logic to it. He has not put forth an economic agenda. He, as you know, appears to be not well. And he is engaged in some really bizarre types of activities during this campaign.” pic.twitter.com/XD5NmfFBV3 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 20, 2024

This is really embarrassing, not for Trump . He has no shame. It is embarrassing for the country. Trump is a 78 year old man who thinks that he can fool people into voting for him by pulling off the worst remake of Undercover Boss in history.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) put it best when she was asked about the logic of Trump’s stunt on MSNBC and said, “There is no logic to it. He has not put forth an economic agenda. He, as you know, appears to be not well. And he is engaged in some really bizarre types of activities during this campaign. So this is just another one of those stunts that he will continue on through the campaign.”

Trump is a one trick pony. It is the same gimmicks and stunts in every campaign. Trump is at a McDonalds because he has been harboring the delusion that Kamala Harris is lying about working at McDonalds as a teen.

It is nothing more than the same tired stuff only now Trump is an old man in an apron wandering into a swing state McDonalds and demanding to work the deep fryer.

This is just humiliating, and in a little more than two weeks voters can make it all stop for good.

