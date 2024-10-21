Trump complains about fake working at McDonalds.

While speaking in North Carolina, Trump complained about fake working at a McDonalds in Pennsylvania.

Trump said, “The McDonalds stop was unique, no question about that. I’m sure McDonalds like it, but it just took off. You know, you never know about life. You never know what’s good what’s bad. You do something, it gonna be great. It’s ok, and you do something that was going to be ok. This was supposed to be routine stop, and it turned into a monster. It was a beautiful monster. There was a lot of love.”

Video:

Trump on McDonald’s: “You never know about life. You never know what’s good, what’s bad. You do something that’s gonna be great, it’s ok. You do something that’s supposed to be ok. This was supposed to be a routine stop & it turned into a monster. But it was a beautiful monster” pic.twitter.com/zlOMhQakOD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2024

Of course it was a monster. The whole thing was faked and involved hours of rehearsal. The reason why it took off was because it was quickly revealed that the store was closed. The “customers” were Trump supporters who had been vetted by the Secret Service, and had arrived hours before Trump to practice their parts.

For the record, McDonalds didn’t like it , which is why they invited Kamala Harris to also hold an event. McDonalds doesn’t want to be partisan.

Apparently, fake working at McDonalds is too hard for the exhausted Trump .

If everyone was going to be honest, Trump would rather be sitting at one of his clubs instead fake working at McDonalds.

Donald Trump has never had a real job in his life, and even when presented with a fake job that turned out to be too much work and effort for the ex-president.

