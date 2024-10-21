Trump Hasn’t Paid Cities Across The Country For Hosting His Rallies

Trump is stiffing cities across the country on venue costs, security, and police overtime associated with hosting his rallies.

Al Jazeera reported:

One of the bills he owes is to the City of Prescott Valley in Arizona. City officials told Al Jazeera that Trump’s campaign has not paid the full costs of his local rally in 2022. The city said it is still owed $25,737.32.

…

The city of El Paso, Texas, says the Trump campaign still owes it $569,204.63 for a 2019 rally, much of which is supposed to go to the city’s police department, according to invoices obtained by Al Jazeera. In 2020, the city hired a law firm to send notice of these back payments, but their efforts to pressure the campaign have yet to be successful.

…

The city of St Cloud, Minnesota told Al Jazeera something similar. The Trump campaign failed to pay an outstanding invoice due earlier this month. The balance, which totals $208,935.17, covers overtime pay for first responders and relocating road construction to accommodate his motorcade for a rally in the city this past July.

The situation with Trump stiffing towns and cities has become so well known that some venues are asking the Trump campaign to pre-pay.

This has been an ongoing problem for years as taxpayers are forced to foot the bill or budgets are thrown into chaos because Donald Trump comes to town and stiffs the local community. The biggest expense is usually security costs and overtime pay which are expenses that are directly related to Trump’s presence.

The media isn’t reporting on it, but Trump’s run for president is costing cities and towns in some cases hundreds of thousands of dollars, because the ex-president refuses to pay his bills.

