Trump Seems To Not Remember His Age As Questions About Decline Grow

At a recent event, Trump claimed not to be near 80 years old when asked about age, even though he is 78.

Trump claimed that he is not close to 80, but Biden is 80 or 81 then he went on to say that he has no cognitive problems.

Video:

Trump: I’ve got no cognitive problem. I have no cognitive. There’s no cognitive problem. Got no cognitive pic.twitter.com/ZpsV1qRu81 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 20, 2024

Trump said, “I have no cognitive. She may have a cognitive problem. But, but. There’s no cognitive problem. It was nice that they actually said that, they said you know, if anyone has any questions we were grilling this guy for two hours or two and a half hours and he’s got no cognitive.”

Everything from the reduced campaign schedule to canceling events to bizarre decisions on what events to hold and where all suggest that the Trump campaign is covering something up. They are most likely trying to hide their candidate in plain sight.

Stunts like have Trump fake work at a McDonalds are create situations that the campaign can manipulate and control down to the smallest detail.

The LA Times reported, “Dr. Bandy Lee, a forensic and social psychiatrist and editor of the project, said Trump shows concerning signs of potential mental illness and deterioration, and should agree to an independent psychological evaluation, just as military commanders are required to do.”

Trump seemed to not remember his age in Pennsylvania. He is the oldest nominee in history and would be the oldest president in history if he served another term. It is an absurd lie for Trump to claim that his mind is better than it was 20 years ago.

The proof is in what Trump does, not what he says, and what the Trump campaign is doing suggests that there is a problem.

