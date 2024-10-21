Trump’s Campaign Event In North Carolina Delayed Disaster Relief

Trump’s decision to campaign in North Carolina slowed down the delivery of meals to hurricane victims in North Carolina.

NC state Rep. Caleb Rudow posted:

Trump came to Asheville for a political rally in a disaster zone. His selfishness and his motorcade slowed down meals being delivered, the recovery, and people trying to get to work. Then he hosted a press conference in which he spread lies about FEMA. This is a new low. pic.twitter.com/aHNi5b8brn — Rep. Caleb Rudow (@CalebRudow) October 21, 2024

Rudow wrote, “Trump came to Asheville for a political rally in a disaster zone. His selfishness and his motorcade slowed down meals being delivered, the recovery, and people trying to get to work. Then he hosted a press conference in which he spread lies about FEMA. This is a new low.”

What kind of lies did Trump say about FEMA?

CNN’s Daniel Dale did a fact check

and found:

– First, there is zero basis for Trump’s suggestion that FEMA or the Biden administration might be running some sort of scheme to get undocumented immigrants to vote illegally in the 2024 election.

– Second, it’s not true that FEMA disaster assistance money was improperly reallocated to migrants.

– Third, it’s not true that FEMA’s money is “all gone.”

– Fourth, it’s not true that the Biden administration “didn’t have any money left for North Carolina.”

Trump went to North Carolina, delayed food and aid to hurricane victims, and then told a series of lies about FEMA and the hurricane response.

This one event perfectly sums up both Trump’s politics, and how he treats the American people. There is never any concern or compassion for anyone in the country. Trump is only interested in how he can manipulate the pain of others for his own benefit.

Trump wasn’t in North Carolina to help anyone, but himself, and if sent back to the White House, that is how he will govern.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.