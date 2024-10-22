Eminem To Appear With Obama At Detroit Kamala Harris GOTV Rally

Eminem is going to make a rare appearance by introducing Barack Obama at a get out the vote rally in Detroit.

CNN reported:

Eminem makes few public appearances, but the famed rapper is set to make an exception when he introduces former President Barack Obama at a Detroit rally tonight.

A Democratic official familiar with planning for the event said Eminem is not expected to perform, but rather to welcome Obama to the Motor City for a get-out-the-vote rally for Kamala Harris . In doing so, Eminem is expected to offer his thoughts on the presidential race, which he has rarely done.

Eminem doesn’t talk politics but he has made his contempt for Trump known over the years through his music including a viral freestyle rap at the BET awards. This is such a vital election that no one can afford to stay on sidelines.

People need to know that they did everything that they could to protect democracy and freedom in the United States. It is impossible to know the impact of celebrity appearances on the actual vote total, but the one thing that celebrities at campaign events does do is raise the visibility of the event and get more people and media paying attention.

With just a couple of weeks to go in the campaign, getting voters focused and active is what will make the difference between winning and losing.

