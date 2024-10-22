Rudy Giuliani Ordered To Turn Over His Manhattan Penthouse To Ruby Freeman And Shaye Moss

A judge has ordered Rudy Giuliani to turn over control of his Manhattan penthouse to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss as part of the defamation judgment against him.

CNN reported:

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered former Donald Trump attorney and New York mayor Rudy Giuliani to turn over all his valuable possessions and his Manhattan penthouse apartment to the control of Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the Georgia election workers he defamed and to whom he now owes $150 million.

Judge Lewis Liman of the federal court in Manhattan said Giuliani must turn over his interest in the property to the women in seven days, to a receivership they will control. The judge’s turnover order of the luxury items is swift and simple, but the penthouse apartment will have its control transferred so Freeman and Moss can sell it, potentially for millions of dollars.

Freeman and Moss are entitled to the $2 million in legal fees that the Trump campaign still owes Rudy Giuliani from the 2020 election. Freeman and Moss had their lives destroyed by Giuliani and Trump. The money can’t make for the harm that was done to two innocent Georgia election workers.

What the money can do is provide them a new start, and personal security, because according to Freeman and Moss they have been under threat from Donald Trump’s supporters for years.

Giuliani owes Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss $148 million.

The two women will likely never see the whole judgment amount, but the fact that they have gotten a valuable piece of property worth millions of dollars is a victory for truth and against those who abuse their platform to harm innocent regular people.

