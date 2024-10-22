The Lincoln Project Destroys Trump’s Taxpayer Funded Sex Changes For Prisoners Lie

The Lincoln Project is out with a new ad showing that the taxpayer funded sex changes for prisoners that Trump is attacking Kamala Harris for was a Trump policy.

A narrator says in the ad:

Have you seen this ad?

Donald Trump is spending millions attacking Kamala Harris on a desperate lie. Taxpayer funded sex changes for prisoners and illegal aliens is a trump administration policy. He is attacking Kamala Harris for his own record. And he thinks you’re too dumb to get it. He’s gaslighting America. Because trump is for he/him. Kamala Harris is for us.

Watch the ad:

Trump is for he/him. Kamala is for us. pic.twitter.com/JVX6eIjNfK — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 22, 2024

Trump is spending at least $20 million running this one ad that is based on a total lie. Harris explained in the Fox News interview that as attorney general of California she was following existing federal law on the issue.

Who put the law into place?

Donald Trump.

The Lincoln Project had it right. Trump is running an ad based on a desperate lie. The ex-president is using this ad as a culture war issue to divide voters in swing states. The ad is running on a constant loop in Pennsylvania where voters can’t go a single day without seeing it.

The Trump campaign has adopted this strategy, because they have no positive agenda to run on. It is virtually impossible to find a Trump ad that contains any positive promise of what he will do as president. Everything is scare tactics. Trump is trying to scare voters on culture war issues, immigration, and the economy.

It’s all a lie.

As The Lincoln Project ad demonstrates, the real threat is the He/Him who goes by the name Donald Trump.