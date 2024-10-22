Trump speaks at a Latino roundtable

Trump Completely Falls Apart While Trying To Talk To Latino Voters

Donald Trump held what supposed to be a roundtable with Latino voters, but the rambling and declining ex-president fell apart.

Trump demanded that Kamala Harris’s father be interviewed by the media because he is a “Marxist:”

Trump wants it to be illegal to run ads connecting him to Project 2025:

Trump used racial dog whistles like calling Kamala Harris lazy:

Kamala Harris hit more states yesterday than Trump has visited so far this week. Harris isn’t taking the day off. She is recording two high profile network interviews, one that will air on NBC Nightly News tonight. In contrast, Trump refuses to do mainstream interviews and is canceling appearances because he is exhausted. Trump’s event today is taking place in home state of Florida at one of his clubs in Doral.

This entire event was full of Trump incoherent rambles. He has no actual plan for Latino voters or anyone else. He spent very little time addressing Latino issues. It was a meltdown from a declining old man who can’t put two thoughts together and is only running for president to try to keep himself away from a potential federal felony conviction.

In the final two weeks of the campaign, Trump is going full ugly racism to get his base out, but he can’t keep it together enough to effectively pull off the most vile electoral strategy imaginable.

