Trump Completely Falls Apart While Trying To Talk To Latino Voters

Donald Trump held what supposed to be a roundtable with Latino voters, but the rambling and declining ex-president fell apart.

Trump demanded that Kamala Harris’s father be interviewed by the media because he is a “Marxist:”

Trump demands that Kamala Harris’s father subject himself to an interview with “the fake news” pic.twitter.com/lNwca6oS9z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2024

Trump wants it to be illegal to run ads connecting him to Project 2025:

Trump says he thinks it should be illegal to air ads pointing out his connections to Project 2025: “I can’t even imagine it’s legal… Is there a court that can do something about that?” pic.twitter.com/9uQp5K4UL7 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 22, 2024

Trump used racial dog whistles like calling Kamala Harris lazy:

💀 OMG. Trump is going OFF on Kamala right now. “She’s off [the campaign trail today]? I can’t get over it. Who the hell takes off when you have 14 days left She’s lazy as hell. She’s got that reputation.” Then he brought up “Pocahontas.” This crowd is DYING laughing! pic.twitter.com/MQJiO8wKDA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 22, 2024

Kamala Harris hit more states yesterday than Trump has visited so far this week. Harris isn’t taking the day off. She is recording two high profile network interviews, one that will air on NBC Nightly News tonight. In contrast, Trump refuses to do mainstream interviews and is canceling appearances because he is exhausted. Trump’s event today is taking place in home state of Florida at one of his clubs in Doral.

This entire event was full of Trump incoherent rambles. He has no actual plan for Latino voters or anyone else. He spent very little time addressing Latino issues. It was a meltdown from a declining old man who can’t put two thoughts together and is only running for president to try to keep himself away from a potential federal felony conviction.

In the final two weeks of the campaign, Trump is going full ugly racism to get his base out, but he can’t keep it together enough to effectively pull off the most vile electoral strategy imaginable.