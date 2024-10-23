DOJ Warns Elon Musk On Voter Lottery

The Justice Department has warned Elon Musk that he may be violating federal law with his voter lottery.

CNN reported:

The Justice Department warned Elon Musk’s America PAC in recent days that his $1 million sweepstakes to registered voters in swing states may violate federal law, people briefed on the matter told CNN.

…

A letter from the Justice Department’s public integrity section, which investigates potential election-related law violations, went to Musk’s political action committee, according to people briefed on the matter.

Election experts have been very clear that Musk’s lottery is illegal. The problem is that the Department of Justice moves at such a slow pace that they probably aren’t going to be able to complete an investigation, much less file any potential charges before election day.

If Donald Trump wins, he would make any charges against Musk go away.

The better option here is for the swing states to get involved and shut Elon Musk down. The lottery is clearly an inducement to get people to vote, and it is a tactic that is illegal.

The best way to end it is for a great volume of legal pressure to be put on Musk and his super PAC. Musk and other billionaires are literally try to buy the White House. It will take more than a DOJ letter to stop them.

