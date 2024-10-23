Jamie Raskin Warns Trump Is Refusing To Sign Agreement For Peaceful Transfer Of Power

In a new letter to Donald Trump and JD Vance, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) warned that the Republicans have refused to sign an agreement with the current president to preserve the peaceful transfer of power.

Raskin wrote to Trump and Vance:

In 2010, with overwhelming bipartisan support, Congress passed the Pre-Election

Presidential Act to provide major party presidential candidates with funding and resources for

robust transitional planning to help ensure a smooth and effective transition between presidential

administrations.

Breaking the precedent set by every other presidential candidate since 2010, you have rejected these resources and refused to commit to a smooth transition. It appears your decision may be at least partially driven by your intent to circumvent fundraising rules that put limits on private contributions on the transition effort and require public reporting. You may also be acting out of a more general aversion to ethics rules designed to prevent conflicts of interest in the incoming administration.

With fewer than three weeks left until an election in which the American people will select a new President of the United States, I urge you to put the public’s interest in maintaining a properly functioning government above any personal financial or political interests you may perceive in boycotting the official transition law and process. I ask that you ensure your campaign has the necessary resources for proper transition planning by immediately signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the General Services Administration (GSA), immediately signing an MOU with the outgoing President, and immediately submitting an official ethics plan for your transition.

…

Your actions depart from well-established norms of the federal government and demonstrate a spectacular disregard for the successful continuation of the essential institutions of American democratic government. Without these MOUs in place, federal agencies are unlikely to be able to securely and effectively communicate with your staff, which will endanger “the orderly transfer of the executive power” and threaten our national security. I strongly urge you to expeditiously sign both MOUs and submit your ethics plan.

Trump is planning to break the federal government before he takes office if he wins.

There was already a scandal that resulted in an investigation over the first Trump transition, as millions of dollars in donations went missing and have never been found and accounted for. Although it has been widely suggested that the money went to Donald Trump and members of his family.

Besides his fascism, Trump is already setting up the grift off of a potential win and there will be no accountability.

