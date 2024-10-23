Liz Cheney Blasts Republicans Who Are Defending Trump’s Fascism

Liz Cheney has a message for Republicans who are supporting Trump’s fascism, and that is that their dishonor will live forever.

Cheney posted:

If your response to Gen John Kelly, gold star father & Trump’s WH chief of staff, confirming that Trump praised Hitler & called members of our military “suckers and losers” is to defend Trump, you need to look in the mirror and realize your dishonor will live forever.

Former Rep. Cheney is right.

This is a breaking point for the Republican Party, and it should be a breaking point for anyone who hasn’t been paying attention to politics as it relates to their perception of the Republican Party. For hundreds of years, the American people viewed their political parties as two parties that disagreed on policy but were together on the fundamental ideals and foundations of our country.

The reality is that both parties no longer agree that the United States should be a democracy. Both political parties no longer agree that no president is above the law. Both parties no longer believe in individual freedom.

The Republican Party has abandoned the foundational ideas of America. Trump is rejecting the vision of the Founders and saying that they were wrong. America should have a leader with unlimited power who is above the law.

Liz Cheney nailed it. Those who are supporting Trump’s fascism will go down in history along with the Nazis that enabled and worked for Hitler.

