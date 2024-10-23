Trump’s Decline Worsens As He Decides To Run Outside In The Middle Of Georgia Town Hall

Trump was holding a town hall for evangelicals in Georgia when he decided that he suddenly wanted to run outside and talk to people there.

As usual with these cognitive Trump moments, it was provoked by a normal question.

An audience member asked, “And I’d like to know what should I know before I go vote?”

This was Trump’s response, “So I have an idea. Are you right outside now? Let’s go outside and talk to ’em. Okay, let’s do that. You know why? Let’s do that. They’ve got thousands of people outside. And you know what? You guys follow us out. Let’s all go together. Alright? Thank you very much. Let’s all go together.”

Video:

this was pretty weird pic.twitter.com/tpNOXzK0O2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2024

Trump’s broken brained response to a normal question from a voter was to want to go run and talk to the people outside.

The ex-president didn’t say here is what you need to know, or even address the question. He wanted to go play outside.

Donald Trump has never had any impulse control, but as his cognitive decline is worsening, he is getting even more irrational and impulsive.

Not only is Trump a fascist according to the people who worked for him, but he is mentally unfit to be president.