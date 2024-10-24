Calls Grow For DOJ To Appoint Special Counsel To Investigate Jared Kushner

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) are calling on the DOJ to appoint a special counsel to investigate Jared Kushner for being an unregistered foreign agent.

Raskin and Wyden wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland:

We write to urge the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate possible violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (“FARA”) by former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner.

Recent public reports and a Senate investigation have uncovered significant evidence that Mr. Kushner acted as an unregistered foreign agent of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By his own admission, Mr. Kushner is actively advising former President Trump’s campaign while being paid at least $80 million by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other foreign governments since June 2021.

There is also evidence that Mr. Kushner is secretly advising the Saudi government on U.S. foreign policy in a manner that undermines the official objectives of the U.S. government. While on the Saudi government’s payroll, Mr. Kushner is simultaneously serving as a political consultant to former President Trump and acting as a shadow diplomat and political advisor to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and other foreign principals. Despite being engaged in plainly political activities, Mr. Kushner has not made FARA disclosures to DOJ related to the millions of dollars he is paid annually by entities owned and controlled by the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The scale of these undisclosed foreign payments to Mr. Kushner coupled with the national security implications of his apparent ongoing efforts to sell political influence to the highest foreign bidder are unprecedented and demand action from DOJ. We therefore urge you to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate whether Mr. Kushner is influencing U.S. domestic and foreign policy on behalf of foreign government clients without making the appropriate mandatory disclosures, in a manner consistent with the Department’s longstanding policies regarding election year sensitivities.

Kushner has carried the stench of being a foreign agent and a national security risk. Jared Kushner has been trying to keep a low profile. This is the same Jared Kushner who could not get a security clearance during Trump’s term in office because he was deemed a national security risk.

Jared Kushner only got a security clearance after Donald Trump overruled the national security community.

There should have been a special counsel appointed when Kushner fled the White House and then took a big pile of Saudi cash as a “business investment. ” So far, the Saudi’s have seen zero return from their investment in Jared Kushner.

If Kamala Harris wins, Democrats are going to push hard for the Harris AG to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate Jared Kushner.

